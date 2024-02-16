A group of almost forty top officials will meet in the monumental Johan de Witt House on the Kneuterdijk in The Hague, close to the construction site of the Binnenhof, on Tuesday evening, February 6. The TMG table – TMG stands for 'Top Management Group' – meets every six weeks to discuss current themes with the highest government officials. It is usually a pleasant evening. This time the atmosphere is tense. The agenda of the secretaries general and directors general of the twelve ministries includes the election results and formation. And therefore also the possible arrival of a cabinet with a right-wing populist signature.

Many attendees are concerned, say officials who were there. What will happen if the PVV governs? What should they do if they suddenly have to implement completely different policies, policies that may go against the democratic constitutional state and their own deepest beliefs? What if parties that have never provided a minister will soon rule?

The concerns at the top are mainly about the latter. The PVV, NSC and BBB have never governed, won't it be chaos soon? In recent years, these parties have often expressed disdain about the top officials in the House of Representatives. Pieter Omtzigt, leader of NSC, wants to abolish the General Administrative Service, which trains and selects top civil servants.

The organization of the TMG table, in the hands of Director General Bram de Klerck of that Administrative Service, has invited a guest speaker: Wouter Koolmees, NS CEO and former Minister of Social Affairs (D66). He offers a different perspective: don't forget that a new cabinet can also be very exciting for a newly appointed minister. Officials may distrust you, they may come up with problems and objections, or they may immediately tell you what is not possible. Koolmees' lesson: don't start with what you think is wrong with the coalition agreement. Invest in your relationship with the minister. Take it easy, is Koolmees' message, let time do its work.

After this talk, the officials regain some confidence. Maybe it won't be so bad. But during drinks the mood changes. The news comes in that Pieter Omtzigt has left the formation table. What does this mean again? Even more chaos? More uncertainty? They part in confusion.

116,000 civil servants

If one group is eagerly following the formation of a new cabinet, then the 116,000 civil servants of the central government. They will soon be the first to notice the consequences of a new cabinet in their work. Moreover, if the PVV succeeds in forming a new cabinet, they will have to implement policies that may be at odds with the policies of recent years.

How are civil servants preparing for this change? Are they worried about their future? Or that of their policy file? NRC spoke with fifteen officials from various departments in recent weeks to get a good picture of this. All spoke on background basis.

Brain drain expected

These objections also exist among lower-ranking civil servants. But there are also many fundamental objections there. Civil servants have great difficulty with the PVV party program, and to a lesser extent also with the ideas of BBB. Senior officials say they expect that many members of this group will not want to work under a PVV minister or state secretary.

A director-general, the highest-ranking person in a department after the secretary-general, expects “a brain drain of young talent” in his ministry. Among young, talented civil servants there is a large group “who are not interested in working for a right-wing populist cabinet.” A young civil servant says: “I wouldn't want to be in the picture with a PVV minister.”

Government officials take an oath of office when they take office. Since last year, the text has been expanded with the sentence: “I work in the general interest of our society and am fully committed to that.” That sentence, says an official, is taken very seriously. Many civil servants find this oath, in which they also swear allegiance to the Constitution, incompatible with working for a PVV member.

For several years now, government officials say, the discussion about their role in society has flared up. Ministries organized debates on questions such as: can you, as a civil servant, block the A12 because of your climate concerns? Are you allowed to speak out about Gaza on social media? Especially among slightly lower and younger civil servants, there is a great willingness for “official activism”, as one director general describes it. They often started working for the government out of inner conviction. They want to show their commitment and are more likely to be frustrated when they notice that policies, for example against climate change or racism, are not moving fast enough.

Confusion, anger

The PVV's election victory in November “gave this dormant feeling an enormous boost,” says one person involved. Younger civil servants are confused about what they should do next, under a new cabinet. A frequently heard concern from employees with a migration background: “Can I still accompany the minister to a parliamentary debate or on a business trip?”

In addition, there is anger in many ministries about the wait-and-see attitude at the top. Some departments have organized discussion meetings, such as the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate. Many enthusiastic civil servants there are working hard on the climate transition. Top officials sought out their subordinates, says one person involved. “They said: we are also part of the law, this affects us too. That has taken away a lot of anxiety.”

This conversation goes much less well in other ministries. People often point to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where there has been great unrest since the war between Israel and Hamas. In October last year, 350 officials from this ministry signed a critical letter about the attitude of the Dutch government in the war, which they consider too pro-Israel. Lower officials also felt not heard by the top. Since then, the unrest has only grown, with regular sidewalk sit-ins in front of the department the most visible result.

Generational conflict

Behind this fundamental clash between top and bottom layers there is also a generational conflict, say many interviewees. Secretaries and directors-general are generally a lot older; they are armored veterans in the political-administrative force field. They know how to survive in The Hague, and most experienced top officials see their role as that of loyal executor, regardless of which political party is in power. They believe that this is the only way the civil service can maintain itself. Their nightmare, they often say, is America, where new presidents replace parts of the civil service with fellow party members. Only by being neutral can you safeguard the interests of a ministry.

Two political-official clashes from the past are now on the minds of many top officials. In July 2002, the new Minister of Health, Eduard Bomhoff, dismissed one of his directors general at the department, Peter van Lieshout. LPF member Bomhoff wanted to get rid of this official before the right-wing Balkenende I cabinet was sworn in. Formally it was about an 'incompatibility of characters', but everyone knew that it was a personal dislike of the minister. The arbitrariness with which Bomhoff asserted his authority caused a shock in official The Hague: are we still safe under right-wing populist ministers?

'Don't underestimate this'

In 2011, a top official also left for a different reason. Annemieke Nijhof, Director-General of Water at the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment, could no longer afford to work for Rutte I, which was tolerated by the PVV. She had no problem with the coalition agreement, but she did have a problem with the political climate of the time, especially with “the role of the PVV in politics and in the coalition.”

These issues were also discussed at the TMG meeting last week in the Johan de Witt House. “Don't underestimate it,” an experienced director general warned his colleagues: there will soon be ministers who are less careful with the institutions and who may want to get rid of reluctant civil servants.

According to Kutsal Yesilkagit, Leiden professor of public administration, civil servants who have moral objections to a new political wind have roughly three options. In jargon: loyalty, voice or exit. Loosely translated: stay on and hope that things are not too bad, stay on and actively try to adjust the policy or, as Nijhof did in 2011, resign.

Yesilkagit has been studying for years how the civil service responds to the arrival of populist governments. Because this situation has not yet really occurred in the Netherlands, this international investigation concerns countries such as Hungary (under Prime Minister Orbán), Brazil (President Bolsonaro) and the US (President Trump).

The results of a (non-representative) study for a master's thesis by a Yesilkagit student two years ago gave a first impression of how the top of the General Administrative Service would act if a populist government were to take office in the Netherlands: stay in office and offer internal resistance was the most likely option for them.

This is also the view of most civil servants NRC spoke to. “You can resign in protest,” says one of the respondents, “but in office you can really exert more influence on policy. We are very capable of using arguments to deter ministers from crazy decisions.” Another puts it this way: “Organizing contradiction is one of our tasks. I believe in the power of the fourth estate: the civil service is able to keep things from derailing.”