A buyer in Lebanon refused Ukrainian grain due to a delay in delivery

The buyer of Ukrainian grain, which was shipped on the Razoni vessel from the territory of Ukraine after the conclusion of the agreement in Istanbul, refused the deal due to a delay in delivery. This was reported on the official page of the Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon in Twitter.

This information was confirmed by the source. TASS in the port of Tripoli, where the Razoni cargo ship was supposed to call. “The supplier of Ukrainian grain said that he was looking for a new buyer, since the Lebanese customer refused to purchase 26,000 tons of corn. For this reason, the bulk carrier changed the route and canceled the arrival at the final destination on August 9, ”the Lebanese port said.

According to the shipper, the buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the shipment due to a delay in delivery (more than five months). Now the shipper is looking for another client. It can be either in Lebanon or in another country Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon

Agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain

On July 22, representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations (UN) signed an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

The ceremony in Istanbul was attended by UN Secretary General António Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

After the conclusion of the agreement, Guterres said that the agreement on the export of grain from the ports of Ukraine is 120 days with the possibility of extension.

A UN source noted that ships going to Ukraine and back will be inspected by inspectors for the presence of unauthorized cargo and personnel. According to him, the inspection teams will be located in Turkey and will include representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

Also, a UN source added that “the vessels will pass to the ports of Ukraine and enter them in accordance with the schedule approved by the joint coordination center, after the inspection of the vessels by the inspection team.”

In addition, Russia and Ukraine agreed not to strike at ships exporting grain within the framework of the agreements concluded in Istanbul. According to the UN representative, the Russian and Ukrainian sides agreed that they would not attack the ships and guarantee them safe passage.

Dry cargo ship “Razoni”

On August 1, the port of Odessa left the first ship with food – the dry cargo ship “Razoni”. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the ship left the port at about 9 am.

“There is a cargo of corn on board the Razoni ship, which is scheduled to arrive in the water area of ​​the port of Istanbul on August 2,” the ministry said. The department noted that the management of the operation to exit the dry cargo ship was planned with the participation of Russian officers, who are part of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said that Moscow is taking measures to prevent provocations on the route of the Razoni ship.

A set of necessary measures is being taken to ensure the safety of civil navigation and prevent provocations along the crossing route Mikhail Mizintsev Head of the National Center for Defense Control of Russia, Colonel General

According to him, according to the agreements, grain and mineral fertilizers will be exported from three ports of Ukraine: Yuzhny, Odessa and Chernomorsk. This route was developed by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN.

On August 7, it became known that the Razoni suddenly changed course. Lebanese Minister of Transport Ali Hamiy said that there were 26 tons of corn on board the cargo ship, which was supposed to be delivered to the port of Tripoli. However, the data indicate that the vessel is awaiting instructions to determine a new destination.

The reaction of the world

The official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said that China welcomes the “product deal” for the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, concluded between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, Beijing supports the positive role of UN staff and representatives who will be involved in the work to control merchant shipping in the Black Sea.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also welcomed the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain and expressed the hope that the “grocery deal” would be implemented quickly and smoothly.

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby stressed that the United States will closely monitor the implementation of the deal to assess the real effect of the agreement.

We think that the agreement will have a positive impact on the global market and help improve food security around the world. John Kirby White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator

Director General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Robert Mardini, in turn, noted that the deal on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, concluded between the UN, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, will help save the lives of people around the world.