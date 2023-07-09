Ladislao Kubala, Luis Suárez and the coach Helenio Herrera, three legends who, after the death of the Galician have left an irreparable void, directly or indirectly starred in an unusual story that ended with a historic ‘butifarra’ from A Coruña to the culé fans at the Camp Nou.

Although they were eight years apart, were friends and acted in different demarcations, it happened that the Galician midfielder never became a idol for a culé fan who, on the other hand, did idolize the striker of Hungarian origin.

Much contributed to this that a false incompatibility and rivalry between László and Luisito was transferred from the Catalan club, from which the magician HH knew how to take advantage to break with Barça and then take Suárez to the best Inter ever.

After the fateful final of the European Cup played in Berne in 1961, in which the Catalans finished off Benfica’s square posts up to five times to end up losing (3-2), Barça entered a crisis. Added to his delicate financial situation were sporting, institutional problems and a divided fans, who opted for the veteran Kubala instead of the young Suárez in the midst of an artificial struggle. The fact is that Luisito emigrated to Inter for 25 million pesetas, a record in 1961, plus a friendly priced at five million more.

With the passage of time, history left behind a gesture that alone explains the disagreement between the magnificent and fine Galician midfielder and the always demanding Blaugrana fans. It happened that Suárez, already as an Inter player, where he won two European Cups among other awards, returned to the Camp Nou together with Helenio Herrera as coach during a friendly match that opened the season 65-66.

The eternal culé division



Maximum expectation, full field, prelude to a Joam Gamper trophy created the following year under the presidency of Enrique Llaudet. The Barça fiefdom, divided between ‘kubalistas’ and ‘suaristas’. Fed up with being booed, Luisito withdrew from the field making a monumental sleeve cut to the culé fans.

The protagonist explained it this way in a statement collected by El País in 2017. «While I played there, I was already psyched up every day that they would whistle at me, because they took it out on me. But this time I didn’t expect it, and wham! I did a sleeve cut and left. I was wrong, but it is that he caught me soft, without expecting it, “he narrated, with his usual humor.

With Suárez in charge of the maneuvers, Barça won two league titles against the great Real Madrid, but it turns out that they were being whistled at in their stadium. Paradoxes of football, and of life, inherent to the idiosyncrasy of the Barça partner.

«They saw me as Helenio Herrera’s pretty boy, and since I took Kubala away, they paid for it with me at home. And since I took risks in difficult plays, if he lost it, the whistle was tremendous. But if I got it right, they barely applauded me”, the Ballon d’Or always lamented. It was that simple and at the same time incomprehensible. Luisito, genius and figure to the grave.