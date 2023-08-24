Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a man must pay seven thousand dirhams to a butcher, the value of the slaughtered animals he received but did not pay for.

In the details, a butcher filed a lawsuit against a man, in which he demanded that he oblige him to pay him an amount of seven thousand dirhams, in addition to fees and expenses, and direct the decisive oath to him, indicating that the defendant bought from him sacrifices, consisting of a camel and two goats for the claimed amount, and after Receipt did not pay the agreed amount.

And the court ruled, before adjudicating the matter, to direct the decisive oath to the defendant in the form: “I swear by God Almighty to say the truth and nothing but the truth that my debt is not occupied by the plaintiff with an amount of seven thousand dirhams, which is the value of the claimed sacrifices, and God is a witness to what I say.” The session set for taking the oath, the defendant did not attend despite being legally notified.

In the reasoning behind its ruling, the court clarified that the decisive oath directed by the plaintiff to the defendant met its legally prescribed conditions, and there was no arbitrariness or violation of the law, public order, or morals, and therefore the court accepted to direct it to the defendant who was informed of it and did not attend. Whether in person or by his legal representative, what is considered a relinquishment of his swearing the oath addressed to him, and this oath has settled the dispute regarding the defendant’s preoccupation in favor of the plaintiff with the amount of the claim.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay seven thousand dirhams to the plaintiff, along with the expenses.