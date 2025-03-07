03/07/2025



Thinking about what we are going to eat or dinner on a day to day can be a complicated task. There are those who choose to make a Weekly planning Of the meals that are going to be done, but, in general, many people think about it day by day.

Resorting to easy dishes and that can leave us time to do other things, Oven recipes They are some of the most indicated.

An example of this type of dishes are Pork ribs Baked. Just season them to taste, put them in a tray and put them in the oven, at the temperature and the time that is needed to be done to our liking.

Today, we can get pork ribs to cook them at home both in the butcher shop and on the supermarket shelves, choosing the pieces that suits us most according to weight.









When cooking them, although, as we have explained, it does not need too much preparation, there are A trick that we can put into practice so that our ribs are better And let’s eat them more comfortably and easily.

The trick of a butcher for the ribs to separate from the bone easily

This ‘tip’ is the one shared by the popular social media butcher known as @el_as_carnicerowhich gives advice related to your profession and the types of meat that we can take and cook.

Regarding the ribs, the butcher has indicated what his trick is to take some ribs “as in good American restaurants”, more specifically, doing that the ribs separate well from the bone easily after cooking them and being able to eat them comfortably.

«When you go to buy pork rib of strip, the back rib, the back rib, if then when cooking You want the clean sticks to come out as in good American restaurantsthat you pull the stick and do not throw the meat, now I am going to teach you how you have to prepare it, ”the butcher begins.

«If we remove this telilla, look how easy, it is a tel that wears the bone, or you do at home or if the butcher is very friendly and it has time can do it to you […] This is what at the time of you cook it in the oven will come out the sticks alonethe clean sticks will be left because we are taking away the complexion, which is a tel that covers, looking is a telilla that covers the rib and this is what prevents the clean sticks from coming out, ”explains the butcher.