A newly married Arab businesswoman stated that she discovered that her husband was associated with her in order to achieve his financial interests and ambitions, as she agreed to his condition that there should be a financial partnership between them, but after the marriage there were problems between them in these matters, and she is now confused, either to ask for a divorce, or Marriage continues and his financial ambitions are met, especially since he stipulated in their marriage contract a financial partnership between them, wondering about the legality of imposing conditions in marriage contracts, and whether they are bound by them, especially since she is afraid of getting involved with him in legal problems, if she continues with him in the financial partnership.

This came within a legal awareness episode, presented by Legal Counsel, Dr. Youssef Al Sharif, through the pages of “Emirates Today”, to shed light on the Personal Status Law and the new legal articles in it.

The questioner, a 46-year-old Arab businesswoman, said that she was “successful in her business and private companies, and she inherited a large part of it from her father, beside her brother,” noting that before her father’s death, he registered all his property in her and her brother’s name, especially after her failed experience of marriage. From her cousin, with whom she bore a son and a daughter.

She added, “During the recent period, she moved to a Gulf country, to live in, and transferred part of her work, and her travels were many, to conduct her business in the country of residence,” noting that “about a year ago, I met a person in her country, and I got close to him, and he asked her.” Marriage, and put his money to invest in her companies, and she agreed to his request.

She indicated that she “saw in him a balanced personality, and his age is close to her age, and he occupies a position in his country, and is distinguished by prestige, elegance and tact, and any woman would wish for him, and she initially hesitated to agree to marry him, because he is married, but he assured her that he would spend with her the longest possible time. whether in their own country or in the Gulf state.

She added that she married him, but after a while there were disagreements between them over financial matters, and she discovered that he married her in the hope of achieving his financial interests, and she was afraid that she would get involved in legal problems as a result of the partnership with him, wondering about the legality of setting conditions in the terms of the marriage contracts, and whether she is obligated to continue in Financial partnership with her husband in order to maintain her marital relationship with him.

For his part, the legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, said that the questioner is assumed that she is a businesswoman, who has experience in understanding the personalities of others before making the decision to marry in a hurry, but as for pre-marriage agreements, its purpose is known, but if such a condition exists between them In the marriage contract, such a condition in the UAE is considered void according to the provisions of Article (20/1) of the Personal Status Law, which states: “1- Husbands meet their conditions except for a condition that makes what is forbidden or prohibited what is permitted.”

He asked the questioner not to be financially involved with her husband if she suspected him of committing illegal things, and if he wanted her as a wife, then he should not force her into a partnership that might result in what would expose her to accountability.