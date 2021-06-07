The Civil Guard detained last Sunday in a routine control in the municipality of Nerja (Malaga) the businessman Javier Biosca García, against whom the judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz had issued an international search and capture order the day before, as legal and police sources have confirmed to EL PAÍS. Biosca, who was missing since the end of last year, is accused, among other crimes, of fraud, misappropriation, falsification of a public document, money laundering and criminal organization as the alleged leader of a plot, in which they allegedly also participated. his wife and son, who swindled more than 250 million euros from hundreds of clients whom he convinced to invest in cryptocurrencies through him.

According to the investigation by Judge Pedraz, the businessman and his family created Algorithmics Group in 2019, a company dedicated to investing in cryptocurrencies “that lacked all kinds of authorization, as it was not registered with the National Securities Market Commission. [CNMV] nor in other supervisory bodies ”. Through this firm, Biosca began to attract clients with the promise of obtaining returns of 20 or 25% per week with the acquisition, mainly, of bitcoin, ethereum or litecoin, which he was in charge of buying and selling. To the first investors, the plot delivered the promised income, which made them recommend “relatives and relatives” to also invest through Biosca, which caused the number of clients to grow “rapidly”.

From the initial 19 investors, Algorithmics Group grew to around 500 clients in one year. They sent the money to Biosca through bank transfers, wallets (cryptocurrency wallets) and even cash deliveries. The now detainee contacted them weekly through an instant messaging application to communicate the alleged benefits and ask them if they wanted to collect the interest or reinvest it. Most opted for this second option.

In the letter in which he ordered his arrest, the magistrate points out that “during the first months of 2020 the first situations of irregularity and non-compliance by the family network occurred”, which he initially communicated to his clients which reduced the percentage of promised benefits to less than 10%. This situation worsened until, in October 2020, Algorithmics Group “stopped paying the promised amounts”. Last March, a group of those affected filed a complaint against Biosca, his wife, Paloma Gallardo, and their eldest son, Sergio Biosca, at the National Court. The victims accompanied their complaint with an expert report in which they assured that the businessman was in possession of 1,532.55 bitcoins, valued at that time at 75 million euros.

The judge ordered last Sunday the blocking and preventive seizure of the balances of bank accounts and deposits in the name of the couple, their child and society, as well as the content of any safe deposit box that may have or appear as authorized to “guarantee pecuniary liabilities ”that may arise from the cause.

The case of Javier Biosca is the second major cryptocurrency scam that the National Court assumes in recent months after another magistrate, José Luis Calama, took charge of the investigations initiated months before by a judge from Arona (Tenerife). ) about a pyramid scam that, at that time, had 1,127 victims identified, although everything indicates that it could go up to 32,000. The economic damage detected in this second plot is close to 41.5 million euros, but everything indicates that it will exceed 100 million, according to the order. The epicenter of this alleged scam is Arbistar 2.0 SL, a company based on the island of Tenerife that advertised itself on the internet as specializing in trading, market analysis and development of software with which to operate in the cryptocurrency market. The CEO of this company, Santiago Fuentes Jover and 10 other people are charged. Calama considers that the investigated facts would constitute the crimes of aggravated fraud, falsification of commercial documents and criminal organization.