In the city of Bugulma in the southeast of Tatarstan, businessman Yevgeny Dedanin was shot dead, who in 2018 killed two robbers who broke into his house, reports RBK Tatarstan with reference to the republican prosecutor’s office.

According to the senior assistant to the prosecutor Ruslan Galiev, Dedanin was shot at the base of his company. There he received a gunshot wound and later died in hospital, according to the ICR department in the republic. A criminal case for murder has been initiated. The suspect, a 54-year-old foreigner who lived in Samara, was detained.

Three masked men broke into Dedanin’s house in September 2018. Threatening with objects similar to pistols and demanding money, they tied the owner, his wife and an acquaintance. Dedanin and his friend managed to free themselves, and the businessman stabbed the attackers several times with a knife. Two of them died on the spot from their wounds. The third was able to escape, but was soon caught.

The attackers turned out to be residents of the Samara region. A criminal case of robbery was opened against them.

Last June, the surviving attacker was found guilty of organizing an attack on Dedanin’s house and received six years of strict regime. Both of the murdered robbers were found guilty posthumously, the Tatarstan Interior Ministry reported.

In relation to the businessman, the TFR also opened a criminal case for a murder committed in excess of the limits of necessary defense, but the prosecutor’s office canceled the department’s decision.