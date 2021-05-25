The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of a 49-year-old businessman of Arab nationality, who threatened his ex-girlfriend to expose their private relationship with her husband and her family, through letters he sent to her and her sisters by e-mail, in addition to that he posted on his account on social media a picture of a car she used, which he had He gave her to her – as he said – on which she had offensive phrases that included accusations of adultery and fraud, and he also sent her husband a disgraceful picture of a man and a woman whose features were not clear, hinting that she was the owner of the photo.

The victim, a 48-year-old Latin American of Arab descent, said that she had been emotionally attached to the accused for 4 years, then she asked him to end the relationship, so he proceeded to disturb her by phone, threatening her to expose their relationship with her husband and his family, and asked her to return him an amount of 310 thousand dirhams, then proceeded to publish pictures, information and phrases He insulted her at the image of a car she used as a gift, and called her “the dog.”

She added that the accused also sent a message to her husband through the application of “WhatsApp” that includes pictures of a man and a woman whose faces do not appear in disgraceful situations, in addition to a picture of her skirt, hinting that she is the one in the picture, and he mentioned to her husband that he must understand the content of the message, and in In the event that no settlement is reached between them, he will send these photos to all his friends and family members, indicating that the accused threatened to destroy her life in retaliation for her separation from him.





