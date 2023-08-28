Businessman Nelson plays sports in an electric suit for the sake of longevity

American businessman, co-founder and managing director of ARCH Venture Partners, a company that invests in biotechnological developments, Robert Nelson spoke about the unusual procedures that he uses to achieve youth and longevity. Interview with him published The Wall Street Journal.

The 60-year-old millionaire noted that in order to prevent disease and increase life expectancy, he adheres to a complex regimen that includes taking many drugs and supplements, frequent visits to doctors, as well as electric shocks. Nelson clarified that he goes in for sports in a special suit with electrodes that emit low-frequency electricity. According to him, impulses stimulate the body during training, help build muscle mass and improve health.

Related materials:

In addition, obsessed with the idea of ​​youth and longevity, Nilson takes about a dozen medications daily, including rapamycin, metformin and taurine. The first drug is usually prescribed to patients with cancer, it is also believed to have anti-aging effects. Metformin is a drug for diabetics, it is credited with the ability to prevent cancer and dementia. However, the supposed additional benefit of these drugs, according to Nelson, has not yet been proven and is at the research stage. The businessman added that his wellness program also includes MRI scans, which he undergoes twice a year, and regular visits to a dermatologist to detect cancer in the early stages.

Earlier it was reported about the former athlete Rob Dyrdek, who decided to live to 114 years. For the sake of his goal, he sleeps six hours a day, eats twice a day and meditates in a special capsule.