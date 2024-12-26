A busy Christmas Eve in 2024 in Madrid, with a robbery at gunpoint, more than 200 attacks, two particularly serious accidents and the explosion of a scooter inside a home. Already in the afternoon, hours before the first of the traditional dinners on these family dates were celebrated in homes, a businessman from Alcorcón lived his particular nightmare before Christmas. It was around 4 o’clock, when he was preparing to close his business with another worker, in the industrial estate of Ventorro del Cano (Alcorcón). There, four hooded men blocked their path with a black BMW and then got out of the vehicle and intimidated them with firearms.

Despite the threats of shooting, the two approached fled on foot to the employee’s car, leaving the company owner’s car at the mercy of the assailants. A situation that the latter took advantage of to steal from the trunk a briefcase with around 9,000 euros and an Apple computer, among other belongings. It was the victims themselves who, after a reasonable amount of time, returned to the scene of the incident, coming across the perpetrators, who were fleeing aboard the BMW and already with the loot in their possession.

Added to this event are the 161 brawls and attacks that the 112 Emergency Center attended between midnight and 9 in the morning in the Madrid region, and the 41 that the Samur-Civil Protection health workers registered in the capital alone. 112 received a total of 1,846 calls for help, 7.3 percent more than last year, accounting for 37 fires, 66 alcohol poisonings and 22 traffic accidents. In Madrid city, the emergency services dispatched a very active watch, in which two accidents were the most significant of the night.

The first was an accident on the street of San Francisco de Sales (Chamberí district), after at 9 p.m. a 22-year-old young man was hit by a vehicle and went into cardiorespiratory arrest, reversed after seven minutes thanks to the municipal police (who began resuscitation maneuvers) and the displaced Samur doctors. The victim had severe chest and head trauma, for which he was taken to the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in a very serious condition.









The second accident took place in Puente de Vallecas, specifically at the confluence of Buenos Aires Avenue and Pablo Neruda Avenue, where a motorcycle collided with a car for reasons that are being investigated. The driver of the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man, had an open fracture in his leg and another closed fracture in his arm; his companion, a 40-year-old woman, suffered another leg fracture; while a girl of about 10 years old, occupying one of the tourism plazas, had to be treated for broken glass.

For their part, the Madrid City Council Firefighters carried out 108 interventions (compared to 37 last year), although none of them resulted in injuries. The most notable was the explosion of an electric scooter, which knocked down a partition between two homes on Monte Igueldo Avenue. The event, which only caused material damage, is already being investigated by the Municipal Police; The same Corps that this Christmas Eve carried out inspections of 259 premises (up from 114 in 2023), detecting incidents in 21 of them.