An Indian businessman in the UAE distributed shares from his major health company to hundreds of his employees, expressing his appreciation for their great effort and dedication to addressing the (Corona) pandemic, and in recognition of their role in achieving the company’s success.

The employee, Meenakshi Sundaram Changham, had tears in his eyes when he signed the shareholder document of the company he works for as a reward for his contribution to building it. The 58-year-old Indian employee from Tamil Nadu, who had never imagined being a shareholder in his company, trembled with joy as he expressed his gratitude for such a huge reward.

Sundaram is one of the employees awarded by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VBS Healthcare Group, and shareholder in his company, Response Plus Medical.

The shares were distributed as part of the listing of “Response Plus Medical” on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange in September 2021 and witnessed a remarkable turnout from investors.

Established in 2015 in Abu Dhabi, Response Plus Medical is the largest private medical service provider in the Middle East, serving more than 260 on-site clinics and operating the largest fleet of private ambulances in the UAE.

“I’m so happy, I don’t know how to express how I feel right now,” said Sundaram, who came to the UAE in December 1995 and worked for a cleaning company. Sundaram had joined VBS Healthcare in 2009 as an office assistant at The company’s headquarters is in Abu Dhabi.

He added, “I spent 26 years of my life in Abu Dhabi. I have never felt this way before, we are one family here in the VBS Healthcare group, and today I am a shareholder in this prestigious institution, I am grateful, and my family and I will always be Forever grateful to Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil for his kindness and wonderful gesture.”

Nurse AJM Raju, 33, who works at VPS Life Care said: “The Nursing Director called me and invited me to her office. I thought she wanted to discuss some work related matters, but she greeted me with a smile. Arida congratulated me. I had no idea what was going on, but she told me that the management decided to reward me and a number of my colleagues with shares in “Response Plus Medical.” I couldn’t believe it and it was a big surprise, it took me a while to realize this huge appreciation “.

Raju is one of many frontline heroes who have been rewarded for their valiant and selfless service in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nurse Agee was the head of the nursing team at Lifecare Hospital during the pandemic and was a member of the VPS protocol team.

She added, “We never expected or dreamed of anything like this. It feels so great to be recognized and valued for the work we do in our business. We are so grateful to the management of VBS LifeCare for the most valuable gift ever.”

For his part, Dr. Shamsheer said: “VBS companies have become what they are today thanks to the capabilities and efforts of the talented employees. Our success and development is the result of the hard and hard work of the members of the VBS Life Care family. In our family, We leave no one behind. We grow and thrive together. At VPS Life Care we put this principle into practice, with which we aim to empower the VBS Life Care family and make everyone feel like one.



