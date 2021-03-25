A businessman and former deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Leningrad Region, Vladimir Petrov, complained about the deputy of the State Duma of Russia Vitaly Milonov, who three years ago borrowed funds from him for the construction of the temple and did not return it. The entrepreneur published the corresponding post on his page in Facebook…

“He took money under his good name for the construction of another church. I am not at all opposed to the appearance of new churches, but he did not even invite me to the opening of this church, ”Petrov said and added that he recently ran into Milonov on the plane and he promised to return the full amount soon.

The author of the post recommended to the deputy “to reconsider his position and to voice it publicly” and stressed that he was ready to listen to claims against him, if any. “I don’t lose hope of getting at least a cake for Easter,” he concluded.

Petrov also suggested that Milonov’s recent statement that “the officials of the Leningrad region live on incomes exceeding their official salaries” is due precisely to his own monetary debt.

On March 8, Milonov said that State Duma deputies receive a fair salary, barely enough to support their families, work tasks and the salaries of their assistants. He stressed that a lot of money is spent on the election campaign and much depends on the victory in the elections.