The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of a 49-year-old (Arab) businessman on charges of threatening his ex-girlfriend to expose their private relationship with her husband and her family, through letters he sent to her and her sisters by e-mail, and he posted on his account on a social media platform a picture of a car she used as a gift to her. – According to him – on her abusive terms include accusations of marital infidelity and fraud, and he also sent her husband an indecent and indecent picture of a man and a woman whose features are not clear, hinting that she is the owner of the photo.

The victim (Latin) of Arab descent (48 years old) said that she had been emotionally attached to the accused for four years and then asked him to end the relationship, so he proceeded to disturb her by phone, threatening her to expose their relationship with her husband and his family, and asked her to return him an amount of 310 thousand dirhams, then He went on to publish pictures, information, and insulting phrases directed at her on the image of a car that he previously gave her to her.

She added that the accused also sent a message to her husband via the application (WhatsApp) that includes pictures of a man and a woman whose faces are not showing in disgraceful positions, in addition to a picture of a skirt belonging to her, hinting that she is the one in the picture, and he mentioned to her husband that he must understand the content of the message, and in case Failure to reach a settlement between them, he will send these photos to all his friends and family members, indicating that the accused threatened to destroy her life in retaliation for her separation from him.





