A businessman was exposed to the theft of 3.7 million dirhams, fraudulently, after his business manager betrayed him and colluded with others in his theft, and after the Court of Appeal ruled obliging the accused to return the sums and obligating six defendants and the defendant company to jointly pay 200,000 dirhams as compensation, it ruled The Federal Supreme Court to set aside the judgment.

In the details, a businessman filed a lawsuit requesting the ruling to compel those accused of solidarity to pay him 3.7 million dirhams, with 200 thousand dirhams as compensation.

He said that «a businessman with several companies and accounts in banks, and upon his travel abroad, he informed the banks that he deals with about this, and provided them with his personal phone number so that they could communicate with him. He also signed a blank number of transfer permits, and left them with his business manager to use them when needed, and transfer What he might need in terms of money, except that when he was abroad, he was surprised that the service was cut off from his mobile phone, and upon his return he learned that a change had occurred in the chip according to a request submitted in his name, and it was found that the company employee changed the number with the help of his business manager and a third accused, and a criminal case was filed. Including punishing the accused with imprisonment and a fine for the crime of forgery and mediating bribery, as well as punishing other accused in absentia for the same accusation.

He added in his lawsuit that based on that ruling, bank employees were proven to be involved in the illegal transfer of funds due to their negligence, to verify the truth of the process and notify the plaintiff who owns the account, as well as to prove the responsibility of the company whose employee changed the SIM card illegally, to require that all of them jointly pay the incoming amounts. Details of the lawsuit list.

The Court of Appeal ruled to compel three defendants in solidarity to pay the plaintiff an amount of 3.7 million dirhams, and to oblige six defendants, as well as the defendant company, to pay jointly an amount of 200,000 dirhams as compensation to the appellant.

The defendant company appealed the ruling, explaining that the verdict violated the law and was wrong in its application in terms of its court order by obliging it to join with the rest of the convicted persons to pay the amount sentenced on a bond that the defendant (the employee accused of changing the segment) was subordinate to it and was convicted in the criminal case for the two charges of accepting bribery and forgery An electronic document, without showing and presuming evidence of dependency, the causal link between the act attributed to the subordinate and the alleged damage, as the reason for the seizure of the plaintiff’s funds was the act of the defendant, his business manager with his collusion with the accused.

She added that the transfer operations were carried out directly through the bank employee and not through telephone banking operations, and the replaced chip was not used in the transfer process or in an attempt to inform the account holder about the transaction, and thus the causal relationship between the harmful act and the occurrence of the damage is negated, and it is a prerequisite for downloading its follower, which is as a consequence of the compensation value. with it.

The Federal Supreme Court upheld the appeal, affirming that one of the conditions for tort liability is that the harmful act leads to the damage sought for compensation and is its direct or productive cause.





