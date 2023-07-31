The businessman José Guadalupe Fuentes Brito and his 20-year-old son were assassinated on Saturday night on the highway that connects the capital with Acapulco. The police received notice on Sunday morning that two bodies were found lying in the ditch. Upon arrival, the authorities also found an injured woman, the wife and mother of the victims, who was taken to a hospital. According to the local press, the trigger was an assault on the highway. The family was traveling in a blue van that was stolen by the assailants.

The event occurred at kilometer 252 in the direction of Acapulco. Already in the territory of the State of Guerrero. Specifically at an intermediate point between Cuernavaca and Chilpancingo, the city where the family lived. Fuentes Brito worked in the real estate industry and owned a motorcycle shop in Chilpancingo.

In addition to being a businessman, Fuentes Brito also had ties to politics. He was the uncle of Rubén Fuentes Hernández, coordinator of the office of the governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado Pineda. The businessman also supported Marcelo Ebrard in the race for the presidential candidacy within Morena.

The former foreign minister showed his condolences on social networks after the murder and asked the Justice to speed up the resolution of the case. “I received the very sad news of the murder of our comrade José Guadalupe Fuentes Brito and his son José Manuel. His wife who was traveling with them is also injured. We demand that the State Prosecutor’s Office intervene immediately and this crime, like all the others, be clarified and those responsible brought to justice.”

Guerrero, on the Pacific coast, is one of the poorest, most violent and forgotten states in Mexico. It ranks seventh among the states with the most murders so far this year. Just two weeks ago, criminal gangs turned Chilpancingo into war territory. The succession of violent episodes included seven bodies torn to pieces in the city square, the death of six transporters and demonstrations that kept the highways leading to Acapulco and Mexico City closed, a chaos of fire, sticks and machetes.

This same Saturday there was another murder on the same road, known as Autopista del Sol, because it is the main artery that connects the capital with the beach. According to the local press, a group of armed men shot dead the driver of a public transport van that runs between Chilpancingo and the town of Mezcala.

