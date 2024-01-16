Domenico Defina and his partner were returning to Calabria after a business trip: there was nothing that could be done for the 38-year-old

A very serious road accident occurred on January 14th on the A30 motorway, Caserta Salerno. A car with two men on board, both of Calabrian origin, overturned several times. One of them, the 38 year old Domenico Defina, did not survive the very serious injuries sustained in the crash. The Stefanaconi community is shocked by the news.

More blood on Italian motorways due to yet another accident which once again caused a very young victim.

The crash occurred last Sunday 14 January on the A30 Caserta – Salernonear the junction for the A1 and Nola, in Campania, and involved only one vehicle.

On board the car were two men, both originally from Calabria, who were returning south towards home after a business trip.

Always friends, they ran a business together window company based in Stefanaconi, a very small Calabrian municipality located in the province of Vibo Valentia.

The car is overturned several timesbefore ending up destroyed in the center of the road.

The police and police arrived on site immediately rescuers of 118. The latter, after extracting both men from the car, had to declare the death of one of them.

The victim was only 38 years old and his name was Domenico Defina. Transported in serious conditions to the nearest hospital the friend.

Condolences for the death of Domenico Defina

The small community of Stefanaconi, where everyone knew Domenico. Mayor Salvatore Solano expressed his closeness to the 38-year-old's family via social media: