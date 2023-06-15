ENAE Business School has been awarded the Distinguished Service Diploma by the Community of Murcia, in recognition of its outstanding performance and contributions over the past 35 years. During this time, the leading business school in the southeast of Spain has achieved numerous successes and has trained more than 16,000 students.

Throughout its history, ENAE has provided quality education and promoted academic excellence, becoming a benchmark for students and professionals in the Region of Murcia and beyond its borders.

The school’s contribution is not limited only to academic training, but it has also played an active role in promoting entrepreneurship and the economic boost in the area.

Its winning formula combines a range of cutting-edge master’s degrees in multiple languages, business-savvy faculty, and the flexibility of an online approach that adapts to the needs of students anywhere in the world.

In addition, it has demonstrated its commitment to digital transformation and technology, as evidenced by the award from the Murcia Chamber of Commerce, in ‘Innovation and Technological Development’.

ENAE has been a pioneer in the implementation of cutting-edge technology in the educational environment, promoting the modernization of classrooms and optimizing the learning experience for all its students. Through the use of advanced technological tools and resources, they have revolutionized the way education is delivered, providing students with the skills and knowledge to meet today’s business challenges.

We want to express our most sincere gratitude to the Community of Murcia for this honor and recognition. We also want to thank all those who have been part of ENAE’s history, from its foundation to the current team, as well as our students and alumni, whose success and achievements have contributed to the prestige and reputation of our institution. We will continue working with enthusiasm and dedication to continue being a benchmark in business training and the economic boost of the Region of Murcia.