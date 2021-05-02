About thirty handball players between the ages of 13 and 16 were traveling on a bus from Alicante to Valencia on the AP-7 motorway they escaped unharmed in a spectacular fire due to a mechanical breakdown. The passengers were young promises of the Alicante handball of both sexes of the infantile categories (13 and 14 years) and cadet (15 and 16) who traveled to the city of Valencia for a training of the autonomic selection of the Region.

“It was a scare” without further consequences, sources close to the travelers, who have been transferred to another bus, have informed Efe and that, without further incident, they have already arrived in the Valencian city to continue with the preparatory session scheduled by the Valencian handball federation. The Provincial Firefighters Consortium of the Alicante Provincial Council and the Civil Traffic Guard have told Efe that the accident occurred minutes after 8 am on the AP-7 at exit 63, in the municipality of Senija (Alicante).

The fire has started in the brake system and the flames spread fastmind all over the bus, which even caused several explosions and dense smoke. All sources have insisted that the travelers had time to get off the bus on time, on their own feet and without being trapped or injured. Shortly after, another unit arrived for the transfer and continued the journey to Valencia, while at 8.42 am the fire was considered suffocated by the firefighters who had arrived from the Dénia and Benissa parks.