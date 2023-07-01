In Karelia, a bus with 40 people overturned as a result of an accident

A bus with 40 passengers overturned in Karelia. This was announced by the Minister of Health of the Republic Mikhail Okhlopkov in Telegram.

The accident occurred on the highway between the villages of Kurkieki and Koyonsaari in the Lahdenpoh district. As a result, four people were injured, they were examined by an ambulance team. Emergency services are on site.

On the page of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the social network “In contact with” clarified that, according to preliminary data, the bus driver lost control, after which the car drove to the side of the road and rolled over.

On June 9, it was reported that a regular bus with 25 passengers overturned in the Kola district of the Murmansk region. 14 people were injured, six of them were hospitalized.