A regular bus on the route Snezhnogorsk – Murmansk overturned at the exit into a ditch. As a result of the accident, there are victims, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Murmansk region reported on October 21.

It is known that the accident happened on Friday near the village of Mishukovo.

“At the time of the incident, there were 18 passengers in the vehicle, seven of them were minors. There are victims,” the press service of the department said.

It is noted that rescue units, medical workers and traffic police officers left for the scene of the accident. The movement of vehicles in the area of ​​the accident was not disturbed.

