When María Fernanda, a 27-year-old Venezuelan woman, decided she wanted to have an abortion last year, she knew her options were limited. In your country, abortion is illegal, except in the event that the woman’s life is in danger, and can be punished with imprisonment from six months to two years. A friend who had had an abortion before recommended she talk to a feminist network, and so María Fernanda arrived at her house in Maracaibo with a package of pills. It was June 2023.

According to the organization’s recommendations, I had to take one mifepristone pill followed by four misoprostol pills. They are medications commonly used to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. María Fernanda, who prefers not to use her last name, followed the instructions and waited. But instead of noticing any sign that she was no longer pregnant, the nausea returned. When an ultrasound confirmed that she was still pregnant, she became desperate. She thought the only way left was to have the baby.

But the organization offered him one last option, “plan C.” The network informed her that in Colombia abortion is legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy and that, if she crossed the border, the procedure could be performed at a medical center. María Fernanda did not hesitate and traveled in the following days.

Before the pregnancy termination, María Fernanda and her partner wait at the Oriéntame headquarters, in Cúcuta, on June 24, 2023. Christina Noriega

Since the Colombian Constitutional Court decriminalized abortion in 2022, experts have noted a slight increase in demand from women residing in Venezuela. They travel to access an abortion in the border cities of Colombia, explains Suzany González, director of the Center for the Study of Sexual Rights and Reproductive Rights (Cedesex) in Venezuela. Among the Colombian cities that receive the most these cases is the border Cúcuta, where the Oriéntame medical center has registered more than 30 cases so far this year, around 10% of all the abortion procedures it has performed.

González explains that criminalization and the humanitarian crisis have forced Venezuelan women to seek new routes to obtain abortions. “Access to contraceptive methods is complex, services for sexual and reproductive rights are deficient in the public health system. This exposes women and girls to forced or unwanted pregnancies,” says the expert. “Women are desperately starting to look for other abortion opportunities and that is happening at the border.”

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE IT

In Maracaibo, the second largest city in Venezuela, María Fernanda and her family survive on her father’s pension, which does not exceed six dollars a month at the official exchange rate, and the income that she and her younger sister generate. Although María Fernanda earns 260 dollars a month working for a foreign company, well above the minimum wage of 3.5 dollars, she explains that most of her income goes towards covering the basic needs of the house. Due to the economic situation of the country, it was difficult for her to raise a child with her boyfriend, who was unemployed. “If we barely have the money to survive the month, how could we do if we had a baby?” says the woman.

Therefore, he opted for plan C. He raised $260 with his friends and went with his partner on a 12-hour road trip to Cúcuta. They arrived on a Saturday morning. When he entered the Oriéntame waiting room that same day, he felt a mixture of fear and relief. She says that her boyfriend took her by the hand and assured her that, once she was in Colombia, everything was going to be fine. After the procedure, María Fernanda left the office walking slowly and in pain, but sure of her decision. “Later, we are not going to suffer from having a baby and wondering where we are going to get money to pay for milk and diapers,” he explains.

One of the stretchers where abortions are performed, at the Oriéntame headquarters, in Cúcuta. Christina Noriega

According to Estefany Jaimes, a sexual and reproductive health nurse at the Oriéntame headquarters in Cúcuta, cases like María Fernanda’s have become more common at the clinic. This year, they have received a patient who arrives from Venezuela almost every week. The cases vary: they have received victims of sexual abuse who have been denied abortion in Venezuela, or women who used abortion pills of dubious origin. The pills are obtained through social networks or in clandestine pharmacies, but many times it is not known with certainty what medicine it is, since they arrive in plastic bags instead of the original packaging. “In most cases it doesn’t work for them and they come here looking for help,” says Jaimes.

González, the director of Cedesex, explains that in Venezuela and other countries where abortion is illegal, there is a black market for abortion medications, which is increasingly unsafe. Although some feminist organizations serve as a bridge between patients and drug sellers, these networks are increasingly persecuted. “Clandestine remains in the hands of big criminals, who see it as a business and not necessarily as an opportunity to save lives,” González concludes.

The expert assures that a treatment in Venezuela, including the cost of pills and ultrasounds, is between $200 and $400. Due to the high costs, traveling to Colombia can be a cheaper and safer option. The vast majority of Venezuelan patients who arrive at Oriéntame come from border states, but Jaimes says they have arrived from Portuguesa, a state located about 12 to 14 hours from Cúcuta by bus. In that city, Oriéntame offers the possibility of a surgical abortion and in some cases offers vouchers for the procedures. But patients can also access a telemedicine evaluation from home, pick up the medications in Cúcuta and perform the abortion at home. In the latter case, you can consult an Oriéntame professional during and after the procedure. “On many occasions they tell me: ‘How wonderful. Why is it not like that in Venezuela?” says Jaimes.

The day after the abortion, María Fernanda woke up in the hotel she chose to recover from the procedure. She had cried that morning when she thought of everything she had gone through to access a right. But she was also amazed at how supported she felt in Colombia. “When I left the clinic, I was not afraid that someone was going to call me a criminal or a sinner. “I didn’t feel judged here.”