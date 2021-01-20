Dubai (WAM)

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai begins today the actual operation of the bus and taxi lane on Khalid bin Al-Waleed Street after the trial run is completed, which will play an effective and vital role in improving bus journey times by 24% and providing better service to public transport users.

Ahmed Bahruzian, Executive Director of the Public Transport Corporation at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: This route represents the third phase of the lanes project for public transport buses and taxis .. This route is located on Khalid bin Al-Walid Street, with a length of 4.3 km and extends from the Khalid Street intersection. Bin Al Walid with Al Mina Street to just before its intersection with Zabeel Street in both directions.

He explained that the number of lines passing through this route amounts to “19” of the total lines operating in the Emirate of Dubai, by operating “60” buses per hour of regular types, as well as semi-trailer and double-decker buses, and minibuses.

To educate road users, Bahrozian said: Guidance signs have been placed at the entrances to the lane to clarify the vehicles permitted to enter, and a guiding sign to warn road users not to use the lane, and violating drivers will be fined 600 dirhams.

In order to make it easier to avoid using the bus and taxi lane on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street for road users, it is marked in red, and a bus sign is placed on the lane, signs are installed at the beginning and middle of the route, and traffic lights are installed indicating that the lane is only for buses.