In Singapore, a bus passenger caught a man who harassed a schoolgirl and handed him over to the police

In Singapore, a bus passenger caught a man molesting a teenager and handed him over to the police. About it informs Stomp.

A passenger rescued a 14-year-old schoolgirl from a criminal on Thursday, April 20. Early in the morning he boarded the bus and sat in the last seat in the middle row. A few minutes later, a 57-year-old man entered the bus. Despite the fact that there were many empty seats in the front of the vehicle, he sat next to the girl who was in the last seat behind the driver.

The passenger noticed that the schoolgirl began to move strangely, and a suspicious man moved with her. “When I realized that something was wrong, I decided to bend over to see what was happening. And I saw that the hand of the perpetrator was between the thighs of the victim,” he says.

The Singaporean immediately called the police and reported the incident, and then grabbed the pervert and led him to the driver. The bus driver stopped to wait for law enforcement officers, and all passengers were transferred to another vehicle. Among the passengers were two students from the same school where the victim is studying. They called the teachers and tried to calm the girl down. According to the passenger, the schoolgirl was sleepy and tired, so she could become a victim of a criminal.

After some time, the police arrived at the stop and arrested the culprit. “He was shocked and scared. He said: “I didn’t do it on purpose. It was an accident, I’m in a hurry to work, please don’t do this,” says the passenger. The man gave a statement to the police and left the bus.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing. A person accused of harassment faces up to three years in prison, a fine or corporal punishment.

Earlier it was reported that a former replacement public school teacher in the United States was arrested by police for harassing a 15-year-old student and sending him naked photos. The teacher took the teen to the school storerooms during lunch break and then touched and kissed him.