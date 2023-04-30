Nayarit.- A spectacular accident vehicular occurred in Nayaritapparently produced the death of two people and wounds to about 40, when a passenger bus or truck overturned on Federal Highway 200.

On the page 7 Días Nayarit, they pointed out that a bus HE overturned in a kind of ravineand there was two deceased people, 35 people injured and two people pressed. They published it at 9:20 p.m.

This occurred on kilometer 57 of the aforementioned highway, at the height of the town of Las PiedrasMunicipality of compostelareported the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit in social networks, when giving notices of the accident.

The first warnings that there was an accident and that the way to vehicles was closed began to be given around 7:00 p.m. or shortly before.

“It is reported that derived from the passenger truck rollover, from this moment and for approximately four (4) hours, the vehicular passage will be closed in both lanes of Federal Highway 200, at kilometer 57, at the height of the town of Las Piedras in the municipality of Compostela. This derived from the work of rescue made by the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection through the Nayarit Fire Department and the State Policein conjunction with the Red Cross“, the SSPC pointed out in a notice at 8:30 p.m. See also Italy of sport in mourning: the very young world champion died in a terrible accident

“Users are urged to exercise extreme precautions and take alternate routes,” he added.

“Unfortunately, they confirm the first person deceased in the truck accident,” read the Facebook page of Las Varas Nayarit, notice posted at 9:00 p.m. That same page adds that eight injured were taken to the Compostela hospital, including a pregnant woman.

The Noticias PV outlet published that the accident occurred in Mesillas, Compostela, and that it was a white passenger bus that fell into a 15-meter-high ravine, heading towards Vallarta.

It should be noted that other social networks circulated notices that a bus ran out of brakes and went into a ravine, in addition to the talk of several deaths and injuries, but without confirming anything.

“Road closed in Las Varas and Compostela, they are sending the coastal route San Blas Nay,” the notices added.