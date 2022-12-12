The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai stated that the “bus on demand” service has transported more than one million passengers since its launch in February 2020.

Adel Shakri, Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Transport Corporation, said that this service has been very popular with the public from various segments of society, especially since it covers vital areas in the Emirate of Dubai, such as Al Barsha, Academic City, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Al Nahda, in addition to being connected to two metro stations. Al Nahda and Al Barsha, which constitute a kind of integration in the public transport network, and make it easier for passengers to move to their destinations quickly and safely.

He added that 13 minibuses are currently working to provide this service to the public, and these buses are convenient means of transportation, commensurate with the needs of the public, and are easy to access, and they have a flexible path that makes them more suitable for some groups. The strategy and objectives of the initiative also include serving areas with low demand for mass transit, reducing operating expenses, thanks to fixed service schedules, and the service contributes to the integration of mass transit services, which is reinforced by the first and last mile strategy, ease of access, and reducing waiting time for customers.

The (bus on demand) service is provided through the smart application (Dubai Bus on Demand) available in the “Apple Store” and “Google Play Store” on smart phones and devices, and the fare for one passenger is five dirhams, and four dirhams for each additional passenger in the same reservation. Tariffs can be paid through credit cards and Nol cards.

The buses, which can accommodate 10 passengers, pass through flexible routes and schedules, and bus drivers have the ability to communicate with service seekers, through the application, to reach the nearest point to their whereabouts.

He explained that the (on-demand bus) works to reduce the walking distance and waiting time for customers, and improve their service through the use of high-quality buses, explaining that the bus is smaller than the large fixed-line buses, and consumes less fuel, and the smart scheduling system of the initiative works to reduce Wasted kilometers, the initiative also contributes to reducing carbon emissions, and reducing private vehicle trips in service coverage areas.