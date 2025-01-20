A driver bus from the EMT company of Valencia has bran to one teenager 15 years old from a sexual assault at the hands of three men whom he has faced on board the vehicle with moments of great tension, according to municipal sources.

It happened at six this afternoon between the districts of Pinedo and Castellar, after the minor got on the bus line 23, visibly alteredand has sat right behind the driver apparently seeking protection.

Upon noticing that the young woman was not feeling well, he continued his itinerary towards Castellar, always paying close attention to her. The route involves several curves and crossing the El Saler highway underneath, through the passage known as the tube.

At the next stop, the first in the direction of Castellar, three men have boarded the same bus. They came running and had crossed the highway via the upper walkway. They have sneaked inside, without paying and facing to the driverand have occupied different seats around the minor.









At that moment, the teenager approached her and explained that those men were coming to her. chasing and that they had tried to sexually assault her repeatedly. At that moment, the driver has activated the protocol of assaults of EMT, has alerted to the company control center and has completely blocked the doors.

Seeing that the girl was covered by the driver and that there were five other people on the bus, the three alleged attackers demanded that the driver get off immediately, but he refused without giving in to their demands and explained to them that this was not the case. possible, which is why very tense moments have been experienced on board the bus, according to the same sources.

A few minutes later, several police patrols Local Police and of the Civil Guard They have reached the bus and at that moment the driver, from whom the girl has never left, has opened the doors.

The three men were immediately arrested and the driver, along with an inspector and several local police officers, waited until the girl’s parents arrived.