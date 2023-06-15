The driver, Muhammad Mustafa, stopped his bus and lined up on the side of the road after he was surprised by the sound of screams coming from the upper floor of the bus in which he arrived in the outskirts of Ajman from Dubai. Quickly, he started by ordering the passengers to return to their places and stay there, then he moved the lady to a seat at the back of the bus.

Mustafa explained to “Emirates Today”, who is of Egyptian nationality and a father of four children who has been working in the authority since 2007, about the critical moments that lasted until the arrival of the ambulance. And privacy, which is what made him move it to the back of the bus away from the sight of the passengers, after ordering them to direct their eyes to the front and remain calm and silent. And he added that at that same moment, he quickly informed the ambulance and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai about the woman’s condition, and then proceeded to implement the paramedics’ instructions that he received over the phone until their arrival. He added that he was translating the instructions for the woman who did not speak Arabic, through his humble English vocabulary, which helped him save the woman and her fetus, who remained attached to the umbilical cord, and was at risk of death had he not asked a young boy to sit him on the seat parallel to the woman’s seat to put on his newborn leg so that he would remain connected to the rope with what Ensures that oxygen is not cut off from it.

Mustafa confirmed that dealing with the situation required great speed and good behavior, so he decided to stay next to the lady and continue to deliver instructions, and at the same time keep his eyes on the road, observing the arrival of the ambulance, in order to guide him to the location of the bus that he had to stop at a location inside after a turn on the track. road, making it invisible to oncoming vehicles. He added that as soon as he saw the ambulance party, he ran down the road and brought him to the bus site so as not to waste time in case the ambulance went in a different way.

The spirit of “Ibn al-Balad”, which appears in Mustafa’s expressions and feelings, prompted him to do everything he could to save the woman and her fetus and preserve her privacy at a critical time, which made him seem happy and psychologically comfortable because he felt that he had fulfilled his human duty according to the habits and morals he was raised on.

For its part, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai confirmed to Emirates Today that a mother gave birth during a trip aboard one of its buses heading from Dubai to the Emirate of Ajman. The authority said that the passenger gave birth to a baby girl on the bus before the ambulance arrived, and she was taken immediately after the ambulance arrived to the nearest hospital, and her safety and that of the baby girl were confirmed. The authority appreciated the role of the bus driver, Muhammad Mustafa, for his intelligence and quick action in taking precautionary measures to preserve the privacy and safety of the woman, managing the evacuation of the bus and ensuring that passengers reach their destinations.

As for the father, Thomas Moye, of Ghanaian nationality, he told Emirates Today that he is happy with the newborn, whom he named “Gladys,” adding that the 28-year-old mother is in good health. He expressed his gratitude and thanks to the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai for the great support they provided him. Pointing out that the authority took over all the procedures in the hospital and issued the papers required to receive the mother and issue the birth certificate.Thomas works in delivering food orders, and he has two children, two boys and a girl, in addition to the new guest.