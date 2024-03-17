The shelling of Belgorod only forces people to vote in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation. Bus driver Oleg Gaidukov told Izvestia about this on March 17.

“My personal position is that we need to vote for the best candidate. I hope that someday the shelling of Belgorod will stop, and indeed this whole situation will end. I think the shelling did not deter us. We are united, we all stick together. They had no influence on people going to the polls,” he said.

According to him, the shelling only incites people and forces them to stick together. He noted that there have been changes in his work due to the shocks.

“At every shelling, we stop, stand, and do everything according to the instructions. We need to transport the city, this is our job. People have already begun to understand this, there is no need to tell them anymore, everyone comes out and no one is indignant,” said Gaidukov.

Earlier on March 17, German political scientist Christoph Herstl told Izvestia that Belgorod residents are showing real inflexibility by voting in the Russian presidential elections and ignoring attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) to intimidate them. According to Herstl, this demonstrates that Kyiv is losing the conflict, but Russia will not give up, and its people are loyal citizens of their country.

Ukrainian militants have intensified shelling of the Belgorod region in recent days. Thus, earlier that day, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that due to the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Belgorod, two people were killed and three were injured. He later clarified that various damages were detected in 106 apartments in 22 apartment buildings, one private residential building, a garage, two social facilities and two business entities.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in it: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.