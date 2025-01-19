A driver from the Valencia Municipal Transport Company (EMT) has managed to prevent three men supposedlysexually assaulted a minor under 15 years of age that he had gotten into the vehicle on line 23, at the last stop in Pinedo, according to City Hall sources.

The events occurred around 6:00 p.m. this Sunday between the districts of Pinedo and Castellar. The minor got into the vehicle “very upset” and sat right behind the driver, who warned that the young woman was not feeling well and continued his itinerary towards Castellar “very aware” of her.

The route involves several curves and crossing the El Saler highway underneath, through the pass known as ‘the tube’. At the next stop, the first in the direction of Castellar, three men ran onto the same bus after having crossed the highway via the upper walkway.

According to the council, the three men sneaked into the vehicle without paying, confronted the driver and occupied different seats around the minor. At that moment, the teenager approached the driver and explained that the three had been chasing her and had tried to attack her. sexually and “repeatedly.”

The driver activated the EMT assault protocol, alerted the company’s control center and completely locked the doors. Seeing that the girl was covered by the driver and that there were five other people on the bus, The three alleged attackers demanded that the driver get off “immediately.”

However, the driver confronted them and explained that this was not possible, which, according to the council, caused them to live. “very tense” moments in the vehicle. A few minutes later, several Local Police and Civil Guard patrols caught up with the bus, at which point the driver opened the doors.

During all that time, the pursued minor did not separate from the driver of the vehicle. The three men were immediately detained and the driver, along with an inspector and several local police officers, waited. until the arrival of the minor’s parents.