“18 children and another adult have been treated for minor injuries,” said Fabian Molick, the mayor of Corp., where the accident occurred, stressing that “all are in good condition,” according to the Associated Press.

The bus was taking primary school students home after a trip to the French Alps.

“The most likely scenario is that the driver had some kind of medical problem while driving,” the mayor said..

Local officials told French media, “The weather conditions were clear when the bus veered off the road, and there was no ice or snow in the part where the bus fell,” noting that “all the children were wearing seat belts.”.

The regional public prosecutor opened an investigation to find out the circumstances of the accident.