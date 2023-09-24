Whales, dolphins and many boats that navigate these waters to northern Europe share space on the cliffed southern coast of Ireland. A coexistence that does not fit well. Ireland is home to 25 species of cetaceans, representing a third of all those on the planet. “Noise from shipping and other human activities in our waters has a seriously detrimental impact on marine life such as whales and dolphins,” says co-founder and chief executive of Ireland’s Ocean Research and Conservation Association (ORCA). , for its acronym in English), Emer Keaveney.

Noise pollution on the seabed has caused numerous collisions between animals and ships, changes in ecosystems and has even “modified the language of whales and dolphins,” says Keaveney. This researcher, together with the firm Huawei, launched a buoy into the sea in 2021 to autonomously monitor the acoustic impact on the lives of dolphins.

Nine kilometers off the coast of Baltimore, the yellow buoy of the Smart Whales Sounds project has captured sounds from the depths of these waters to reveal that maritime traffic is significantly impacting marine ecosystems. Although there are no reliable estimates of how many marine animals die from collisions with ships, there are some studies that venture to give a figure. Research by the organization Friend of the Sea indicates that at least 20,000 whales die each year when struck by ships.

Collision avoidance alerts



The forecast is that the figure will increase, since projections point to a 1,200% growth in maritime traffic by 2050. “So far, the real-time detection system has shown that it has practical implications for marine conservation,” says the Chinese technology company in a statement.

Their solution, within the Tech4All program, has made it possible to discover the impact of noise pollution, but they also ensure that it provides real-time notifications to ships in areas where there are whales. Likewise, “the system could potentially assist in the planning of key marine infrastructure, such as renewable energy facilities to minimize the impact of noise on marine life during the construction phase,” they explain.

The cloud-connected system allows the data captured by the hydrophones to be transferred under the sea through the buoy located in Celtic waters. “There is no need to recover equipment from the sea, so there is no loss of data or delays,” says Luke McDonnell, director of Public Relations for Huawei in Ireland.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning can automate wildlife monitoring for marine conservation,” Keaveney adds.