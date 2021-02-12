A worker inspects a tray of fermented soybeans at a Hong Kong factory. Chan Long Hei / Bloomberg / getty

Raw materials (commodities, in English) have returned to the ring. After a 2020 marked by the pandemic, which has pushed the value of some basic commodities directly to the cataclysm – such as West Texas Intermediate oil (WTI), which collapsed below zero in April – today its price is in full swing . The wind blows from different sides: a possible higher demand (caused by the recovery plans of the global economy; mainly from China, the largest consumer on the planet), low interest rates and a weakening of the US dollar, which would lead to Investors to seek a higher return on other assets.

The world’s two largest commodity indices have almost fully recovered from their plunge in spring 2020. For example, the S&P GSCI, which tracks the performance of the 24 best-selling commodities, has rebounded by 88 8% since April, when the world entered one of the most critical moments of the pandemic. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, made up of 23 contracts traded on the exchange on physical raw materials, from crude oil to corn, through aluminum and natural gas, has advanced 33% after reaching historical lows in the second quarter of the year last. And while prices continue their course, analysts debate whether we are facing the beginning of an unstoppable cycle in prices. “There is more and more talk of a supercycle,” says Charlie Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital.

As early as December 2020, Goldman Sachs was targeting a new bull market due to a lag between supply and an expected boom in demand. The key, according to the US investment bank, is in industrial metals. The price of copper rose 25% in 2020 and during the first weeks of 2021 it exceeded $ 8,000 per ton, its highest level since 2013. “The optimism in the market is solid,” says Casper Burgering, an analyst at ABN- bank. Amro. The role of this metal is essential in the transition to sustainable energy. The generation of electricity through renewables, transmission infrastructure, storage and consumption have a common denominator: they all require some copper, and their future looks promising.

China has committed to carbon neutrality by 2060, the United States has returned to the Paris Agreement and in Europe the recovery is based on the green economy. “Raw materials will be necessary for that energy transition,” stresses Mark Lewis, global director of analysis and sustainability at BNP Paribas. Copper, however, has not been the only one with important increases. Among industrial metals, iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, rose 72.8% last year, its highest in more than nine years. “High prices are expected to continue during this first quarter, supported by the increase in Chinese production,” indicates a report from S&P Global Platts.

Soybean rebound

The rise in these metals is also joined by that of agricultural products. The price of soybean futures rose almost 40% last year, its highest level since 2014. The value of wheat increased 14.6% and that of corn rose 25%. All this has occurred in a year where the covid-19 outbreaks have reduced production, while the scarce rains reduced the supply of suppliers, as has happened among the countries of Latin America. “All commodity markets (with the exception of wheat) are in deficit,” says Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, and one of the analysts strongly betting on a supercycle. The expert indicates that the pandemic has caused structural changes. The first: China, the United States and Europe are reactivating their economies with unprecedented aid that will help revive consumption. The second: there is full interest in renewable energy, where some metals will be essential.

These factors would cause high demand and an investment cycle that would be greater than at the beginning of this millennium, when the BRICS economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) began to expand without restraint. In this new boom, even oil, hard hit by mobility restrictions, will rebound, says Currie. Today, the prices of WTI (US benchmark) and brent (Europe) crude are approaching pre-COVID levels, supported by significant supply cuts. This has led Aramco and BP to publicly state that demand will rebound to pre-pandemic levels this year. “This has fueled the market with confidence,” says Paola Rodríguez-Masiu, an analyst at Rystad Energy. The recovery, however, is in suspense.

For the global appetite for oil to reach the levels prior to the health crisis, a complete recovery of commercial flights and tourism is necessary, explains Rodríguez-Masiu. “Demand for jet fuel is 40% below 2019 levels,” he highlights. The most skeptical analysts consider that this growth in prices will be temporary, as the economy still faces a long road to recovery, according to The Economist. In addition, the demand is not justified, says the weekly. In the supercycle of the past decade (beginning in 2000 and ending in about 2014), the big driver was the growth of the middle class in emerging countries and the urbanization of developing economies. Today, those engines simply do not exist.