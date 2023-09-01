A bull in a car, ‘sitting’ next to the driver. It is the surreal scene that the Nebraska police found themselves facing on the highway. The agents intervened after numerous reports of appalled motorists. The animal, with its snout and huge horns outside the passenger compartment, traveled peacefully for tens of kilometers before stopping. According to local media, the driver got away with a warning and an order to bring the bull, identified with the name Howdy Doddy, back to his stable.

WATCH: Shocking video shows a giant bull riding shotgun down a highway in Nebraska, before the driver of the car was pulled over and given a warning by authorities. pic.twitter.com/0IbQMGrXsB — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2023