A bull in Peru alarmed the residents of Santa Anita by escaping from a vehicle on Monday and running through the streets. The animal attacked a cyclist during a chase with the National Police. During its journey it also entered a betting shop, where it attacked a customer.

After an hour of effort, the officers managed to capture the bull and return it to its owner. According to the district mayor, the injured are in good health because the animal’s antlers were not yet fully developed.

