Throughout the morning of this Saturday, a fighting bull has escaped from a cattle ranch in the province of Seville. In the vicinity of the Gerena-Aznalcóllar highway has assaulted two women, and one of them is in serious condition, as reported by the Andalusian Emergency services. The other woman presents a slight wound in the mouth.

The young woman, from 27 years old, she has been transferred to the Virgen Macarena Hospital after being treated at the scene of the event by the Public Health Emergencies Company EPES. The events occurred before noon today. Around 11:45 a.m., 112 received a “distress call for a young woman who had been injured when being rammed by a bull in the surroundings of the Guadiamar River Bridge, between Gerena and Aznalcóllar “, indicates the statement of the Junta de Andalucía. Both locations are northwest of the Andalusian capital and they are separated by about 12 kilometers apart.

According to the testimony of the person who gave the notice, the animal was outside the farm and had attacked several people. The women were in the area hiking on a route that neighbors usually walk along. Now, the security forces and bodies are looking for the animal, which is still loose. Meanwhile, agents of the Armed Institute are in charge of the situation to clarify the facts.