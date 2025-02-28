María Eftimova, one influencer Bulgarian passionate by extreme sports, hiking and snowboard I practiced climbing Next to a friend.

The accident occurred on February 22, when the young woman, who lived in the city of Manchester, ascended by the northern crest of the mountain Tryfan, In the Natural Park of Snowdoniaabout 20 meters high, according to Daily Mail.

Apparently, it was a dangerous stretch of difficult access Due to the absence of paths already defined their steep land, although the woman, who had managed to complete an ice climb course in Norway at the beginning of the year, was already an experienced mountaineer.

Although a group of mountaineers tried to help her descending in Rápel, her wounds were too serious and could not save her life. As reported by the rescue team of the Ogwen Valley, a helicopter of the coastguards was also deployed during the operation, but, despite their efforts, They failed to revive her.

Since then, the relatives and the closest circle of the influencerincluding the friend who accompanied her during the expedition, have launched a crowdfunding campaign with the aim of raising funds to cover the expenses of repatriation of your body.

Through this initiative disseminated in social networks, its environment seeks to transfer it to His homeland, Bulgaria, Where the young woman, a civil engineer by profession, can receive a last goodbye from her loved ones.

“She was a 28 -year -old girl, brilliant and dear, whose vibrant personality, energy and aura moved and raised everyone around them “, His friend Victoria Critchley, founder of the website on her honor expressed. “I had an insatiable thirst to live and explore beauty of our world. Tragically, she was separated from her family too much, too soon! “He added.