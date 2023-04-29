In St. Petersburg on Nevsky Prospekt, the building of the cinema “Khudozhestvenny” caught fire

The fire broke out on the attic floor of a five-story building on Nevsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg. Rescuers evacuated 25 people. This is reported by the city head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation in its Telegram-channel.

According to the agency, a message about a fire in a building on Nevsky Prospekt, 67 was received at 20.26 Moscow time. On the attic floor of the building, where the Khudozhestvenny cinema, a hotel and several other organizations are located, a fire took place on an area of ​​15 square meters.

The fire was extinguished an hour after the call was received. 25 rescuers and five pieces of equipment worked at the scene.

Earlier it was reported that a fire broke out in a warehouse of textile products in St. Petersburg, in which a person died. The fire covered an area of ​​300 square meters.