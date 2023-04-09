Marseille – In Marseille, in the south of France, a four-story apartment building collapsed on the night of Saturday, April 8. There have been at least five injuries, according to a preliminary report from the local government. It is speculated that a dozen people remain in the rubble. Rescue and investigation work has been hampered by a fire.

“We must prepare ourselves to have victims in this terrible tragedy,” Benoît Payan, mayor of Marseille, warned Sunday after the collapse of the building located in the center of the second most populous city in France after Paris.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. in a residential area on the edge of the Plaine district, known for its restaurants, bars and nightlife.

“Between four and a dozen people” could be under the rubble of the building, where a violent fire prevented the investigation, said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who arrived at the scene to support the inhabitants and the hundred firefighters working hard in the street of Tivoli ( district 5 ), where the tragedy occurred.

So far, the main hypothesis is that the collapse was caused by an explosion, possibly a gas leak, but the exact causes are being investigated.

The building, located at number 17 rue de Tivoli in the 5th arrondissement of Marseille, dragged down in its fall, at dawn, the adjacent building at number 15, which was already partially weakened. The building at number 19 was also damaged.

Emmanuel Macron spoke about it: “I am thinking of those affected and their loved ones,” said the head of state on Twitter. “The investigation continues with significant resources deployed. Thanks to the firefighters and emergency services mobilized,” he added.

“There was smoke everywhere”

At the moment of the explosion, “everything shook, we saw people running and there was smoke everywhere, the building fell onto the street,” Aziz, a man who did not give his last name, told the AFP agency but was in a night food business on the street where the building collapsed.

Although five people, residents of neighboring buildings, were injured and 33 in total received support, no residents of the collapsed building came forward, reigniting concerns about the fate of the occupants.

Time is short

A list of possible missing persons has not yet been established and firefighters are still battling a fire that broke out in the rubble, making the search difficult, said Vice Admiral Lionel Mathieu, commander of the Marseille marine fire brigade.

“We are trying to speed up the movement because time is counting,” Vice Admiral Mathieu said, as the smell of smoke lingered in the neighborhood.

The Interior Minister also explained that the work of the 100 rescuers was complicated by the fire that is still developing in the middle of the day under the rubble. “You don’t have to do anything. You have to see the ability we have to calm it down and extinguish it. It will probably take several more hours (…). It could be even more,” he admitted.

Other buildings evacuated

Other buildings on the same street were evacuated as a security measure on this night of the long Easter weekend. According to the first balance, 33 residents of Marseille were affected, of which 6 had to be transferred to the hospital. Five are in a state of “relative severity” and another elderly person had to be treated for being in shock.

An investigation is open to determine the causes of the disaster and the judicial police are on the scene, according to Benoît Payan. Both the mayor of Marseille and Gérald Darmanin assured that the collapsed building was not the subject of a danger order. “It was in very good condition and there has been no recent intervention by firefighters in the street,” said the interior minister.

In November 2018, the collapse on rue d’Aubagne of two buildings in another central Marseille district, Noailles, killed eight people and sparked a wave of outrage against substandard housing in this city where 40,000 people live in slums. , according to NGO.

With AFP, EFE and France 24