Ministry of Internal Affairs: a builder who molested a 13-year-old schoolgirl was detained in Anapa

In Anapa, a builder was detained who molested a 13-year-old schoolgirl in the Yuzhnoye DNT. About it reported press service of the city police department.

Law enforcement officers became interested in a man after the girl’s mother published post in the Telegram channel “Typical Anapa”, in which she said that a builder of one of the teams that works in a dacha partnership was actively trying to get acquainted with her daughter.

The police identified the perpetrator and arrested him. The man was taken to the police department in the village of Vityazevo. Checking in progress.

Earlier in Moscow, police detained a 54-year-old man for harassing a 12-year-old girl. According to investigators, the attacker molested a familiar schoolgirl in the apartment. He then frightened the child and threatened to harm her mother.