A teacher unionist analyzed the situation in the public schools of the City of Buenos Aires, in the midst of a new 48-hour strike against presence, and left a criticism of the absence of the Minister of Education of the Nation in the midst of the conflict between the Nation. and City for classes.

“With Nicolás Trotta we are in the situation as when a guy disconnects and we don’t know where to go to find him“said the general secretary of Ademys, Mariana Scayola, in dialogue with The uncovering.

The union leader questioned the lack of dialogue with the national official, who after Alberto Fernández’s announcement to suspend classes for 15 days, did not appear publicly again.

“Minister Trotta does not appear anywhere. He has not expressed anything about the situation we are experiencing either, “added the teacher leader.

This situation is the claims that the unions have been demanding from the authorities: suspension of attendance, connectivity, equipment to guarantee and mass vaccination for teachers.

The Mariano Acosta School of the City of Buenos Aires, one of the public schools of unemployment against the presence. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

The official in charge of the Education portfolio was exposed by the decision to suspend classes for 15 days, because shortly before the announcement he publicly defended presence and assured that the classrooms were not a source of contagion.

In the midst of the conflict between the national government and the Buenos Aires government over presence, Trotta chose silence. While rumors of a possible resignation are circulating, something that the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, was in charge – for the moment – to rule out.

News in development.

JPE