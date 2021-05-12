Carlos Sánchez, mayor of Tres Arroyos, sent a desperate message to his people on Tuesday, in which he reported that the city reached the occupancy limit of intensive care beds, so who should be hospitalized for coronavirus will be attended at your home.

“We arrived at bed capacity limit and health personnel, as well as in other places where they could previously be derived, “was alerted from the municipality’s Twitter account.

Therefore, before the stage “extremely difficult”, the “situation means that whoever has to be hospitalized soon, should be treated at home.”

The desperate advertisement in Tres Arroyos

The same message indicates that “intensive therapies are at full capacity and the general hospitalization follows the same direction “.

On the other hand, it was noted that “in this second wave” of infections there is “a increased contagiousness and aggressiveness, with increased infection and aggressiveness in younger people “.

“What you can do to save lives is: NO to meetings, NO to family parties, NO to clubs, NO to birthdays or celebrations. DO NOT go out, AVOID circulating”, desperately asks local government.

Sánchez, speaking to Radio 3, insisted: “I am making an almost desperate call for that people comply and do not leave, because the life of each one goes. We do not ask for more than that, it is not a craving. Be inside as much as you can ”.

Faced with the extreme situation, the mayor asked Axel Kicillof to move back to Tres Arroyos from the current Phase 3 to the Phase 2.

Therefore, from zero hour on Wednesday until May 27, the mayor decreed:

– Suspension of all kinds of sports activities and recreational in clubs, gyms, complexes, swimming pools, training groups, baseball players, party halls and related establishments.

– Prohibition of cultural activities, either in closed or open spaces.

– Disqualification for crowds of people in public and private spaces, both indoors and outdoors.

Municipal decree with the new restrictions in Tres Arroyos

– Gastronomic places: they will work until 11pm with a capacity of up to 30%.

– The supermarkets will close at 20 and the local shops at 21.

The City of Tres Arroyos is located in the area southeast from the Province of Buenos Aires, almost 500 kilometers from the City of Buenos Aires.

He is the head of a party with 60,000 inhabitants, which on the last Monday, prior to the announcements, had registered 60 new infections.

The Tres Arroyos party has a great agricultural activity, but also its 100 kilometers of beach make it a strong attraction for tourism, with spas such as Claromecó, Reta and Orense.

DB