In the midst of the bid for face-to-face classes during the second wave of coronavirus, the mayor of Tandil, Miguel Lunghi, revealed that he sent a letter to Axel Kicillof to keep the schools open, but assured that the governor denied it.

“There is no infection problem in schools. We ask for authorization in person and we sent a letter to the Governor explaining the evidence of our numbers but he replied that for 15 days there are no schools, “lamented the provincial official.

Regarding these statistics, Lunghi explained that in Tandil there are “around 2,380 bubbles in schools that are distributed between private and state schools, and only 69 were isolated in three months“.

“We have nearby schools. Most of them are walking and the transport does not have many people, there is no agglomeration at the exit of the schools,” he argued in dialogue with Futurock.

In addition, Lunghi explained that infections occur “in the meetings and in the social part, not in the schools “.

In that sense, he drew a parallel with the claim of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “The debate between Capital and Nation is exclusively on the educational side. Capital has evidence that it does not produce so much contagion in schools and that It is favorable that there is presence like here“.

“The AMBA has nothing to do with the interior, that’s why many times we ask for a little more autonomy because we know the territory, “he claimed.

Caravan of cars on July 9 to ask for face-to-face classes.

In phase 2

Tandil is one of the six Buenos Aires municipalities that fell back this week to phase two of the coronavirus quarantine due to the epidemiological situation they present, which implies the temporary suspension of presence in schools.

However, the mayor clarified that the infections decreased. Although he said that he does not “disagree with the phase”, he clarified that “25 days ago we had 900 infected per week”, but measures were taken such as hourly restrictions in shops and that number dropped to “630 weekly cases”.

Despite these numbers, he explained: “They lowered us to phase two because they told us that phase 3 is with more than 500 (cases) per week.”

Regarding this situation, the mayor said that last year “the first wave was different and less virulent and in Tandil we had no cases, so we set a stoplight to strictly comply with it, we did not want to be rebellious.”

This Tuesday, the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Carlos Biancoannounced that the municipalities of Tandil, Carlos Tejedor, Junín, La Costa, San Miguel del Monte and Trenque Lauquen were going to phase two, “which implies the temporary suspension of classes.”

The official also confirmed that the Buenos Aires districts that make up the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) will continue in phase 2 “until the end of the decree of Decree 287/2021”, on May 21, and that “eventually”, if necessary “make some adjustment” will be analyzed, but that “the idea is to maintain that phase”.

Missing medications

“There are no medications, it is a problem It is a shame because it increased more than a thousand percent. An intensive care bed does not cost less than 70 thousand pesos per day between medicine, oxygen and everything that must be brought to the patient,” explained the Mayor of Tandil, Miguel Lunghi,

In addition, he specified that “there are part of the remedies that are imported components and that are not entering or entering or delivering.”

In this regard, he specified that they have “drugs that we were able to buy for a month, but there is very little medication to sedate the patient who is intubated and cannot be awake.”

JPE