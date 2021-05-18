Last Monday, on the Day of the Fight Against Discrimination based on Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity, the City Government displayed the pride flag at the Obelisk as part of the actions to support and support diversity.

But the initiative was attacked this morning by a group of militants that responds to NOS, the party that commands Juan José Gómez Centurión, the former head of the Macrista Customs and former presidential candidate.

In a video that they uploaded to social networks they showed how they cut the Pride flag. “Let’s cut with the lobbies, let’s cut with the taxes. Give back the country”, they wrote along with the video that was later commented on by Gómez Centurión himself.

“In an Argentina with 50% poor there is no place for the state to impose and finance ideologies and lobbies individuals. We have only one flag, Argentina, and they all enter there. RETURN THE COUNTRY, “he wrote.

The homophobic attack was harshly questioned by the Buenos Aires Secretary of Transportation, Juan José Méndez. The official, last year, on the day of LGBT Pride, had told that he was gay. “Today I am proud of who I am,” he said in a video.

Now, Mendez took aim at the young militants of NOS and sent a message about diversity. “The hateful scenes that we saw at dawn do not damage our symbol or our message, but rather damage the trust in our community of millions of Argentines who dream of a free and just country,” he wrote on the networks.

“I repudiate those acts and invite you to reflect from the heart. A free future and opportunities is built with a youth committed to dialogue and empathy, “he added.

“We have already seen how the imposition of ideas led us to failure in the past, I do not think that any of that can indicate a better future,” he explained.

The official also took the opportunity to tell his own experience. “31 years ago homosexuality was no longer classified as a disease. I was 12, I already knew that something in me did not fit with the expectations of others, it was a feeling of anguish that accompanied me throughout my adolescence, “he said and added:” Over time, the love of my family and my friends, I was able to fully live my feelings and thanks to the struggle of generations that preceded me, choose freely. Until each and every one of us can develop fully and freely, with equal opportunities, we will continue to make our struggle visible with love, “he closed.

Another who repudiated what happened was Maximiliano Ferraro, national deputy and president of the CC ARI, said that “these acts deserve our rejection and repudiation, we live in a free, plural and diverse city that will continue to raise its voice against hatred and all kinds of violence ”.

These types of acts make me very sad and deserve our rejection. Our city is free, plural and diverse and will continue to raise its voice against hatred and all kinds of violence.

“The cutting of a flag that represents the visibility of a community that has been fighting for its rights is a violent act. This action makes me very sad, obviously we still have a lot to do in terms of respect and human rights, we will continue to fight against discrimination of any kind, “added Ferraro.