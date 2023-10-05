The observatory said that the average surface temperature of the planet during the past month reached 16.38 degrees Celsius, which is an “unprecedented anomaly” as it is 1.75 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature for the month of September in the period 1850-1900,” that is, before the impact of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from… Human activity on climate.

Also, the observatory announced in its monthly report that the average temperature in the world since the beginning of this year is 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than it was before the industrial revolution, according to Agence France-Presse.

The observatory said that the average temperature in the world between January and September is the hottest on record during the first nine months of the year.

He added that this rate is 1.40 degrees Celsius higher than the rate that prevailed in the period extending from the 1850s to the beginning of the twentieth century.

Given that the Paris Climate Agreement set the world’s ambitious goal of stopping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the planet’s surface temperature during the period before the industrial revolution, the numbers published by Copernicus mean that the world is closer than ever to reaching this limit. Al-Aqsa.

Copernicus said in his report that last September was an “extreme month” that brought 2023 closer to becoming “the hottest year,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The climate crisis and the El Niño phenomenon

The researchers said that carbon emissions driving the climate crisis and the rapid arrival of the El Niño phenomenon are the reason behind this alarming event.

The ‘hottest September on record’ came after the hottest August and the hottest July, and the high temperatures caused heatwaves and wildfires around the world.

The heat is a result of continuing high levels of carbon dioxide emissions combined with the rapid shift of the planet’s largest natural climate phenomenon, El Niño.

Scientists confirm that 2023 will be the hottest year ever, and 2024 may exceed that, as the thermal impact of the El Niño phenomenon will be felt more in the year following its start.

Scientists are confused

“I still find it difficult to understand how one year can jump so much compared to previous years,” said Mika Rantanen, a climate researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Ed Hawkins, a professor from Britain’s University of Reading, said the heat we saw this summer was “extraordinary”.

Samantha Burgess, from the European Copernicus Observatory, said: “The unprecedented temperatures for this time of year observed in September were unusually record-breaking. 2023 is on track to be the warmest year, with temperatures rising by around 1.4 degrees Celsius above Average temperatures before the industrial revolution.

Temperatures reached record levels in several countries as well, including France, Germany and Poland. Britain had its hottest September on record, the Met Office reported, with data dating back to 1884.

Brutal summer

In Australia, climate scientist and author Joelle Guergis said: “Australia’s September climate data is shocking. The numbers show places where maximum temperatures were the highest on record, with temperatures in many areas 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above average.” …The summer is going to be brutal.”

In August, the British newspaper The Guardian asked 45 leading climate scientists from around the world about the record temperatures, and they said that “despite the certain feeling that events have taken an alarming turn, the broad global trend of global warming we have seen so far is quite consistent with 3 decades of scientific forecasts.