The co-creator of Mortal KombatEd Boon, appeared on Gamescom’s Opening Night Live stream on Tuesday and brought what Boon described as the “craziest trailer ever” for Mortal Kombat 1. That could be considered an exaggeration, until Sindela recently confirmed wrestler, almost ripped off the legs of raiden as if it were a grilled chicken and yanks the skull and spine from General Shao’s torso with one yank.

yes, the fatalities based on hair are back, thanks to the return of Sindelthe queen of Outworld, who looks much less undead than in her previous appearance in Mortal Kombat 11. The new trailer for MK1 from developer NetherRealm Studios also shows Shao in action before his status as Kahn, wielding a more modestly sized axe, and Fighters Kameo Motaro and Shujinko dishing out punishment.

NetherRealm also shows more than raidenincluding a type attack Superman in four directions like the Thunder God’s Fatal Strike. It may not be the greatest or juiciest preview of Mortal Kombat 1 so far, but it’s certainly a good reminder that, yes, this series does have centaurs. Sindel and the General Shao join previously confirmed characters Ashrah, Baraka, Geras, Havik, Johnny cage, Kenshi, Kitana, Kung Lao, Li Mei, Liu Kang, Mileena, Raiden, Rain, Reptile, Scorpion, Shang Tsung, Smoke, Sub-Zero and Tanya in the main cast of MK1. The confirmed Kameo Fighters list now includes Cyrax, Darrius, Frost, Goro, Jax, Kano, Kung Lao, Motaro, Sareena, Scorpion, Sektor, Sonya, Shujinko, Stryker and sub zero.

Mortal Kombat 1 will come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC with windows and xbox series x on September 19.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: All very impressive but my advice is to wait for the game to drop in price after its release. The games of Mortal Kombat They usually drop in price quickly, so if another title of all those that will arrive these days catches your attention, take your precautions.