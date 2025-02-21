A pitched battle between the hobbies of the Belgian Anderletch and Turkish Fenerbahce forced this Thursday to momentarily suspend the duel of the return of the Playoff of access to eighths of the Europa League in dispute at the Lotto Park in Belgium.

According to Belgian media, the embarrassing fight between hobbies unleashed at the start of the game, just after the goal of Youseff in-Lanesyri in the 4 ‘that gave the tip to a tie with a global 0-4.

It was then that the contest between the attendees went out of hand and the main collegiate of the party, the Swiss Scharer, stopped the game and decreed the withdrawal to changing rooms of both teams.

After the intervention of the authorities and security members of the stadium, the situation of the stands could be redirected and the party could Reluate normally 20 minutes later.

At rest, the game in Belgium was maintained with one, result More than enough for the team led by José Mourinho which won 3-0 in the first leg in Istanbul.