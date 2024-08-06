In a context of revival of the discourse that denies the crimes committed during the last military dictatorship (1976-1983), with the consent of the Government of Javier Milei, the murder of a woman set off alarm bells among human rights organizations in Argentina. Susana Beatriz Montoya, 76, was found dead in her home in the city of Córdoba last Saturday: she suffered blows to the head and was stabbed. She was the widow of a victim of state terrorism and the mother of a well-known human rights activist, who had received death threats in December. “We are going to kill them all. Now we are going for your children. #Police,” was the message painted on one of the walls of Susana’s house.

“They smashed her head with bricks and stabbed her in the neck with a knife. It was absolutely violent,” said Fernando Albareda, Montoya’s son. She had a doctor’s appointment last Friday and Fernando wanted to know how the consultation had gone. But Susana never answered his calls. When he went to the house, he found her dead. “It’s horrifying. I never thought something like that would happen, beyond the way they killed my father,” Albareda said, in statements to Channel 12 in Córdoba.

His father, Montoya’s husband, was Ricardo Fermín Albareda, a deputy police commissioner in Córdoba and an activist in the People’s Revolutionary Army (ERP), one of the political organizations that took up armed struggle in the 1970s. In September 1979, when he was 37, he was kidnapped by repressors of the dictatorship, who held him captive and subjected him to torture in the Casa Hidráulica clandestine center. Since then he has been missing—testimonies indicate that he was castrated and bled to death. The case was tried in 2009 and the military officer Luciano Benjamín Menéndez and three agents of the 2nd Information Department of the Police of the Province of Córdoba were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Fernando Albareda is a member of the Hijos organization, which brings together descendants of victims of state terrorism. He said that his mother had started receiving intimidating calls in recent weeks. “They would call her and hang up on her, she didn’t want to leave the house and I noticed she was very distressed.” He had also been threatened at the end of the year: at the door of his home he found six .22 calibre bullets and posters with slogans such as “You have run out of friends in the Police”; “We are going to reunite you with your daddy” and “You are going to die”. The texts were accompanied by swastikas. Last March, another Hijos activist had been attacked and threatened.

Human rights organizations expressed their concern and dismay “at the violent murder [de Susana Montoya] and the threats that they cowardly left, directed at his entire family.” In a statement signed by the organizations Children, Relatives of Disappeared and Detained Persons, Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Former Political Prisoners for the Greater Homeland, Civil Association of Former Political Prisoners of Córdoba and the Provincial Working Group for Human Rights of the province, they demanded “the urgent investigation and clarification” of the crime, “as well as the threats suffered by all members of his family, previously reported.” In addition, they demanded “effective protection now” for Fernando Albareda and his family.

“The hate speech that constantly circulates in our society is a latent danger when it actually becomes a reality,” warned human rights organizations. The government of the far-right Milei has questioned the policies of memory, truth and justice developed in Argentina since the restoration of democracy and is carrying out a process of vindication of the armed forces, a role in which the vice president, Victoria Villarruel, has stood out. Last month, a delegation of deputies from the ruling party, La Libertad Avanza, met with repressors convicted of crimes against humanity, in the Ezeiza prison.

While the investigation into Montoya’s murder continues and the results of the expert reports are awaited, with no suspects or arrests yet, political and judicial authorities in Córdoba have let it be known that they are not ruling out any hypothesis. Fernando Albareda fears that the case is linked to the provincial police and also suspects that it may be related to the compensation that his mother was due to receive, a state indemnity for the disappearance of his father during the dictatorship. Last May, after a long administrative process, the Córdoba governorate had approved the “historical repair of the work record” of Ricardo Albareda and had ordered his “promotion for extraordinary merit for loss of life in the line of duty, to the next higher rank.” Thus, posthumously, he reached the rank of commissioner.

