Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected the case of a young man who demanded that his sister pay him 100,000 dirhams, the value of her expenses of food, drink, clothing and other expenses related to living during his guardianship period until her marriage.

The brother filed the lawsuit, requesting the assignment of an accounting expert to estimate the expenses he incurred on her, noting that he was the guardian of his sister, the defendant, according to the legal inheritance declaration, and he bore her expenses of food, drink, clothing and other expenses related to living until her marriage, and she received her money and asked for the rest Of which he has pursuant to a lawsuit, which led him to demand the defendant for the value of the expenses he incurred on her.

The defendant’s lawyer submitted a reply memorandum in which he held that the case may not be considered due to the previous decision, and requested that the requests be disregarded, because the amount adjudged in the civil lawsuit is the share of the legal defendant in the possession of the plaintiff after deducting the expenses and expenses incurred in caring for his sister, such as food, clothing, education, etc. And that the plaintiff raised the same requests in the appeal, and the appeals court decided to amend the amount owed to the defendant to 96,938 dirhams, then the plaintiff submitted a request for omission before the same court, in another attempt to deduct any other amounts, but the appeals court responded to it and decided to reject the request for omission.

For its part, the court indicated in the merits of its ruling that the decision according to the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions is that judicial rulings and decisions that terminate litigation and performance orders that have gained the authority of the res judicata are an argument in the contention of the litigation in which it was decided, and it is not permissible to accept evidence that contradicts this presumption, but it is not for those Judgments or judicial decisions terminating litigation or performance orders are valid except in a dispute between the litigants themselves, without changing their attributes and attaching to the same right, subject and cause.

The court indicated that what is confirmed from reviewing and appealing the judgment issued in the “simple civil” case, and the applications submitted in it before the Court of Appeal is that it granted the plaintiff his requests submitted in them after deducting what he spent on her personal belongings in the amount of 93 thousand and 770 dirhams, and implicitly rejected the rest of the applications, which are expenses Food, drink, housing, education, medicine and all the requirements of special services and ended with their refusal for lack of proof, and then the plaintiff’s claim for them again without providing new factual evidence, and his contentment with a request to delegate an expert without attaching any certified statements or records proving his eligibility in the requests he went to by the defendant on an illegal basis.