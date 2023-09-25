The brother of soccer player Jenni Hermoso, upon his arrival at the National Court, this Monday. Eduardo Parra (Europa Press)

He Rubiales case has written a new chapter. Judge Francisco de Jorge, instructor of the National Court, began this Monday the round of interrogations of the witnesses cited in the investigation into the kiss that Luis Rubiales, former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), gave to Jennifer Hermoso after the World Cup final, as well as about the alleged coercion deployed afterwards. Among those called to testify this morning were a brother and a friend of the athlete, who insisted to the magistrate that the kiss was not consensual and that, in the hours and days that followed, there was pressure for the player to go out in public. defend the action of the former director, according to legal sources.

While waiting for the magistrate to decide whether to summon Jenni Hermoso to testify, as the Prosecutor’s Office requested on the same day she filed her complaint, the case begins to accumulate evidence. The Police have already collected videos from the media about the kiss, and the subsequent celebration of the World Cup. The judge also has a certificate from the Australian authorities – where the incident occurred – on the existence of sexual assault crimes there that could fit the facts investigated in Spain. The case also includes the statement of Rubiales, who on September 15 denied the two crimes attributed to him.

Added to all this are now the statements of nine witnesses and two experts, who have begun to parade through the National Court this week; and that they will finish next time, if there are no last minute changes. According to legal sources, the two experts have opened precisely this round of interrogations. Both appeared at 11:00 this Monday before the judge, to ratify a report presented by the defense lawyer (Olga Tubau). Next, Hermoso’s brother and one of his friends testified, according to legal sources.

The set schedule continues next Thursday. Judge De Jorge has summoned four RFEF workers for that day: Albert Luque, director of the national team; Rubén Rivera, responsible for marketing; Miguel García Caba, director of the Integrity area, dismissed last Friday; and Patricia Pérez, press officer for the women’s team. Finally, the magistrate plans to interrogate three of Hermoso’s teammates on October 2: Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez.

The Prosecutor’s Office attributes two alleged crimes to Luis Rubiales: one of sexual assault, for the “non-consensual” kiss of the player; and another of coercion, due to the subsequent pressures on her and her surroundings for the athlete to go out in public to support the actions of the former president of the federation. For example, Albert Luque and Rubén Rivera supposedly traveled to Ibiza to pressure Hermoso, where the soccer players celebrated the title.

